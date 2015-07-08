Below are the Gaston County arrests for 06-21-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cooney, Thomas Jeremy
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/24/1993
Height 5′ 11"
Weight 225.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/21/2017 3:45 PM
Court Case 243912
Charge Description Break/ Enter, Motor Vehicle
Bond Amount $136,500.00

Name Poole, Mary Elizabeth
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/30/1986
Height 5′ 3"
Weight 145.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/21/2017 1:10 AM
Court Case 313305
Charge Description Injury, Personal Property
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Ellis, Lakeisha Elizabeth
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/21/1995
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 120.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/21/2017 12:58 PM
Court Case 313308
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Robbins, Renasha Symone
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/11/1993
Height 5′ 0"
Weight 145.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/21/2017 4:26 PM
Court Case 308270
Charge Description Assault And Battery
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Farrier, James Logan
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/25/1994
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 130.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/21/2017 7:02 PM
Court Case 305814
Charge Description Assault, Female
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Robinson, Cameron Je’tur
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/27/1997
Height 6′ 2"
Weight 160.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/21/2017 2:53 PM
Court Case 286211
Charge Description Murder, First Degree, Attempt
Bond Amount $501,000.00