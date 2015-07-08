Below are the Gaston County arrests for 06-21-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cooney, Thomas Jeremy
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/24/1993
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|225.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/21/2017 3:45 PM
|Court Case
|243912
|Charge Description
|Break/ Enter, Motor Vehicle
|Bond Amount
|$136,500.00
|Name
|Poole, Mary Elizabeth
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/30/1986
|Height
|5′ 3"
|Weight
|145.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/21/2017 1:10 AM
|Court Case
|313305
|Charge Description
|Injury, Personal Property
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Ellis, Lakeisha Elizabeth
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/21/1995
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|120.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/21/2017 12:58 PM
|Court Case
|313308
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Robbins, Renasha Symone
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/11/1993
|Height
|5′ 0"
|Weight
|145.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/21/2017 4:26 PM
|Court Case
|308270
|Charge Description
|Assault And Battery
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Farrier, James Logan
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/25/1994
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|130.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/21/2017 7:02 PM
|Court Case
|305814
|Charge Description
|Assault, Female
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Robinson, Cameron Je’tur
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/27/1997
|Height
|6′ 2"
|Weight
|160.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/21/2017 2:53 PM
|Court Case
|286211
|Charge Description
|Murder, First Degree, Attempt
|Bond Amount
|$501,000.00