Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-21-2017 of mecklenburg.
|Name
|HOWARD, TERRY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/6/1963
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-21 08:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017012955
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, JESUS GEORGE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/11/1980
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-21 12:03:00
|Court Case
|5902017206896
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|MAYES, ROBERT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/28/1964
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-21 12:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017211105
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|FINCHER, BRUCE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/14/1977
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-21 16:08:00
|Court Case
|5902017222506
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SPENCER, DAMON PERNELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/1/1985
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-21 10:37:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|VANCE, CALVIN ANTOINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/9/1993
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-21 10:18:00
|Court Case
|5902015238802
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00