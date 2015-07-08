Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-21-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOWARD, TERRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/6/1963
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-21 08:40:00
Court Case 5902017012955
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name RODRIGUEZ, JESUS GEORGE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/11/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-21 12:03:00
Court Case 5902017206896
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name MAYES, ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/28/1964
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-21 12:40:00
Court Case 5902017211105
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name FINCHER, BRUCE ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/14/1977
Height 6.4
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-21 16:08:00
Court Case 5902017222506
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SPENCER, DAMON PERNELL
Arrest Type
DOB 10/1/1985
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-21 10:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name VANCE, CALVIN ANTOINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/9/1993
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-21 10:18:00
Court Case 5902015238802
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00