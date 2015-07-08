Below are the Union County arrests for 06-21-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bentzen, Daniel John
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2017
|Court Case
|201705719
|Charge
|1) Drunk & Disruptive (M), 2) Trespass (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Bentzen, Daniel John (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M), 2) Trespass (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 404 Palmerston Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/21/2017 20:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, A D
|Name
|Felix, Damian Harold
|Arrest Date
|06/21/2017
|Court Case
|201704485
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Felix, Damian Harold (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 700 Elizabeth St, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2017 22:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Aliatah, Tony Roumo
|Arrest Date
|06-21-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Aliatah, Tony Roumo (B /M/44) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Cuthbertson Rd / Hwy 16, Waxhaw, on 6/21/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, D D
|Name
|Ortiz, Eric Santillo
|Arrest Date
|06-21-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ortiz, Eric Santillo (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Aggressive Driving, at Crescent St, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2017 3:38:09 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Cole, D
|Name
|Perry, Shennia Renee
|Arrest Date
|06-21-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Perry, Shennia Renee (B /F/52) Cited on Charge of Fail To Dim Headlights, at 599 Maurice St/e Green St, Monroe, on 6/21/2017 10:35:32 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|06-21-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 1717 S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 6/21/2017 and 00:10, 6/21/2017. Reported: 00:37, 6/21/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Evans, F R