Below are the Union County arrests for 06-21-2017.

Name Bentzen, Daniel John
Arrest Date 06/21/2017
Court Case 201705719
Charge 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M), 2) Trespass (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Bentzen, Daniel John (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drunk & Disruptive (M), 2) Trespass (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 404 Palmerston Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/21/2017 20:27.
Arresting Officer Xavier, A D

Name Felix, Damian Harold
Arrest Date 06/21/2017
Court Case 201704485
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Felix, Damian Harold (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 700 Elizabeth St, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2017 22:03.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Aliatah, Tony Roumo
Arrest Date 06-21-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Aliatah, Tony Roumo (B /M/44) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at Cuthbertson Rd / Hwy 16, Waxhaw, on 6/21/2017.
Arresting Officer Wilson, D D

Name Ortiz, Eric Santillo
Arrest Date 06-21-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Ortiz, Eric Santillo (W /M/20) Cited on Charge of Aggressive Driving, at Crescent St, Monroe, NC, on 6/21/2017 3:38:09 PM.
Arresting Officer Cole, D

Name Perry, Shennia Renee
Arrest Date 06-21-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Perry, Shennia Renee (B /F/52) Cited on Charge of Fail To Dim Headlights, at 599 Maurice St/e Green St, Monroe, on 6/21/2017 10:35:32 PM.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 06-21-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile ( / / ) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 1717 S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 6/21/2017 and 00:10, 6/21/2017. Reported: 00:37, 6/21/2017.
Arresting Officer Evans, F R