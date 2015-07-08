Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-22-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WOODARD, RICARDO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/8/1964
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-22 06:45:00
Court Case 5902017223503
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MOSER, SHAWN FRANCIS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/4/1995
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-22 08:30:00
Court Case 5902017223227
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 50000.00

Name WALKER, DEFOREYEA GENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/26/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-22 17:00:00
Court Case 5902017219588
Charge Description HEALTH LAW – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name AVERY, MICHAEL WAYNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/2/1956
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-22 00:26:00
Court Case 5902017223597
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name FRIEND, DAVIS RIESHAUN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/26/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-22 02:35:00
Court Case 5902017223626
Charge Description CONTRIBUTING DEL OF JUVENILE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name RUSHING, DORIANNE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/12/1963
Height 5.2
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-22 00:24:00
Court Case 5902017223604
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount