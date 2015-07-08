Below are the Union County arrests for 06-22-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Lowery, Howard Jr.
Arrest Date 06/22/2017
Court Case 201705746
Charge 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 3) Pwimsd Of Schedule I (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Lowery, Howard Jr. (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 3) Pwimsd Of Schedule I (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 9374 Rea Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/22/2017 21:42.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Blevins, Kenneth Neal
Arrest Date 06/22/2017
Court Case 201704487
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Blevins, Kenneth Neal (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1680 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2017 01:33.
Arresting Officer Debois, B D

Name Lowery, Howard Jr.
Arrest Date 06/22/2017
Court Case 201705746
Charge Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Lowery, Howard Jr. (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 9374 Rea Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/22/2017 21:46.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Frazier, Jabon
Arrest Date 06/22/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fail To Maintain Lane Control, Dwl (M),
Description Frazier, Jabon (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fail To Maintain Lane Control, Dwl (M), at 103 Gerding Dr, Wingate, NC, on 6/22/2017 10:48.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Cuthbertson, Larry Rogers
Arrest Date 06/22/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Cuthbertson, Larry Rogers (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2111 Cull Williams Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/22/2017 21:49.
Arresting Officer Blythe, D T

Name Richardson, Christopher Marcus
Arrest Date 06/22/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Richardson, Christopher Marcus (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 411 N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2017 13:18.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P