Below are the Union County arrests for 06-22-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lowery, Howard Jr.
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2017
|Court Case
|201705746
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/S (M), 3) Pwimsd Of Schedule I (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Lowery, Howard Jr. (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Ii C/s (M), 3) Pwimsd Of Schedule I (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 9374 Rea Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/22/2017 21:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Blevins, Kenneth Neal
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2017
|Court Case
|201704487
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Blevins, Kenneth Neal (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1680 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2017 01:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Debois, B D
|Name
|Lowery, Howard Jr.
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2017
|Court Case
|201705746
|Charge
|Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Lowery, Howard Jr. (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 9374 Rea Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/22/2017 21:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Frazier, Jabon
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fail To Maintain Lane Control, Dwl (M),
|Description
|Frazier, Jabon (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fail To Maintain Lane Control, Dwl (M), at 103 Gerding Dr, Wingate, NC, on 6/22/2017 10:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Cuthbertson, Larry Rogers
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Cuthbertson, Larry Rogers (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2111 Cull Williams Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/22/2017 21:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Blythe, D T
|Name
|Richardson, Christopher Marcus
|Arrest Date
|06/22/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Christopher Marcus (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 411 N Secrest Av, Monroe, NC, on 6/22/2017 13:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P