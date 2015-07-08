Below are the Gaston County arrests for 06-23-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Allison, Ketherlen
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/9/1953
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|135.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/23/2017 6:24 PM
|Court Case
|16330
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Jenkins, Jasmine Symone
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/9/1996
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/23/2017 12:58 PM
|Court Case
|313335
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Taylor, Baleigh Nicole
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/19/1995
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|120.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/23/2017 9:02 AM
|Court Case
|306302
|Charge Description
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia
|Bond Amount
|$45,000.00
|Name
|Armstrong, Chad Anthony
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/14/1987
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|230.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/23/2017 7:53 PM
|Court Case
|284572
|Charge Description
|Injury, Personal Property
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Kendrick, Marquell Antwinette
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/3/1993
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/23/2017 4:21 AM
|Court Case
|313332
|Charge Description
|Awdwisi
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Terrell, Albert Richard Junior
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/30/1978
|Height
|6′ 2"
|Weight
|185.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/23/2017 7:03 PM
|Court Case
|1894
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, M
|Bond Amount
|$0.00