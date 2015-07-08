Below are the Union County arrests for 06-23-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Adams, Mark Paul
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2017
|Court Case
|201705751
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), 4) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Adams, Mark Paul (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), 4) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 3001 Old Camden Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2017 01:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Rumley, J A
|Name
|Dean, Kristina Lynn
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Dean, Kristina Lynn (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 10827 Painted Tree, Charlotte, NC, on 6/23/2017 21:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Paige, Christopher Michael
|Arrest Date
|06-23-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Paige, Christopher Michael (W /M/42) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 3519 Savannah Way, Monroe, NC, between 16:30, 6/22/2017 and 07:30, 6/23/2017. Reported: 10:22, 6/23/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R
|Name
|Gaddis, Richard Alan J
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Gaddis, Richard Alan J (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 6/23/2017 03:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Hill, T
|Name
|Brandenburg, Cara Marie
|Arrest Date
|06/23/2017
|Court Case
|201705785
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Brandenburg, Cara Marie (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/poplin Rd, Indian Trail, on 6/23/2017 22:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Wilson, Ronald Dean
|Arrest Date
|06-23-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Wilson, Ronald Dean (W /M/68) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2408 Fox Hunt Dr, Monroe, NC, on 04:00, 6/23/2017. Reported: 10:32, 6/23/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H