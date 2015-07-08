Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-24-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SMITH, JACOB DOUGLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/19/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-24 03:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017223931
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GIANCARLO, FRANK TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/21/1967
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|148
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-24 14:40:00
|Court Case
|5902016031425
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|FERRARO, LISA ANN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/24/1966
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-24 03:59:00
|Court Case
|5902017223934
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|HAMMEL, AUSTIN LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/16/1995
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-24 14:14:00
|Court Case
|5902017223957
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BASCOME, NEIL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/20/1969
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-24 00:38:00
|Court Case
|5902016203425
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SANTANA, SAGRARIO SARAHI
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1989
|Height
|4.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-24 05:12:00
|Court Case
|5902017223935
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount