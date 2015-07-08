Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-24-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMITH, JACOB DOUGLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/19/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-24 03:09:00
Court Case 5902017223931
Charge Description ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GIANCARLO, FRANK TIMOTHY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/21/1967
Height 5.7
Weight 148
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-24 14:40:00
Court Case 5902016031425
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FERRARO, LISA ANN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/24/1966
Height 5.2
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-24 03:59:00
Court Case 5902017223934
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name HAMMEL, AUSTIN LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/16/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-24 14:14:00
Court Case 5902017223957
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BASCOME, NEIL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/20/1969
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-24 00:38:00
Court Case 5902016203425
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SANTANA, SAGRARIO SARAHI
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/1989
Height 4.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-24 05:12:00
Court Case 5902017223935
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount