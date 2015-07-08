Below are the Gaston County arrests for 06-26-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Alexander, Barbara Clawson
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/9/1956
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/26/2017 6:10 PM
|Court Case
|211405
|Charge Description
|Assault, Simple
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|McDonald, Brian Keith
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/2/1967
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|225.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/26/2017 7:37 PM
|Court Case
|311157
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$12,000.00
|Name
|Trull, Matthew Steven
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/19/1970
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|260.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/26/2017 11:19 PM
|Court Case
|136953
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$7,500.00
|Name
|Anders, William David
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/16/1989
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|230.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/26/2017 11:12 PM
|Court Case
|278385
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$5,500.00
|Name
|Mooring, Blake Robert
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|3/23/1989
|Height
|6′ 2"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/26/2017 8:21 PM
|Court Case
|215758
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Felony
|Bond Amount
|$10,000.00
|Name
|Walker, Crystal Lynn
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/24/1983
|Height
|5′ 2"
|Weight
|125.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|6/26/2017 12:08 PM
|Court Case
|48710
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, M
|Bond Amount
|$6,000.00