Below are the Gaston County arrests for 06-26-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Alexander, Barbara Clawson
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/9/1956
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/26/2017 6:10 PM
Court Case 211405
Charge Description Assault, Simple
Bond Amount $0.00

Name McDonald, Brian Keith
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/2/1967
Height 6′ 1"
Weight 225.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/26/2017 7:37 PM
Court Case 311157
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $12,000.00

Name Trull, Matthew Steven
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/19/1970
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 260.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/26/2017 11:19 PM
Court Case 136953
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $7,500.00

Name Anders, William David
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/16/1989
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 230.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/26/2017 11:12 PM
Court Case 278385
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $5,500.00

Name Mooring, Blake Robert
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/23/1989
Height 6′ 2"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/26/2017 8:21 PM
Court Case 215758
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Felony
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Walker, Crystal Lynn
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/24/1983
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 125.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/26/2017 12:08 PM
Court Case 48710
Charge Description Probation Violation, M
Bond Amount $6,000.00