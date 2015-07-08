Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-26-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MARTINEZ-ALVARADO, JUAN CARLOS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/25/1982
Height 6.1
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-26 03:22:00
Court Case 5902017224169
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HAMPTON, ERNEST
Arrest Type
DOB 10/21/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-26 11:13:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name ROSEBORO, FREDDIE HARVEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/12/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-26 12:00:00
Court Case 5902017224215
Charge Description INDECENT LIBERTIES WITH CHILD
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name FLORES-RODRIGUEZ, EDER ALEIXO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/1/1986
Height 5.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-26 17:32:00
Court Case 5902016248103
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MERLOS, JOEL ORLANDO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/9/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-26 03:08:00
Court Case 5902017224165
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name JACKSON, BRIAN PHILLIP
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/4/1992
Height 6.5
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-26 10:32:00
Court Case 5902017223876
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount