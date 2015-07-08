Below are the Union County arrests for 06-26-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Dixon, Johnvonta
Arrest Date 06/26/2017
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Dixon, Johnvonta (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/26/2017 19:44.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Dixon, Johnvonta
Arrest Date 06/26/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Parole Violation (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Fugitive (F),
Description Dixon, Johnvonta (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Parole Violation (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Fugitive (F), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, SC, on 6/26/2017 19:49.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name Dixon, Johnvonta
Arrest Date 06/26/2017
Court Case 201705858
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Dixon, Johnvonta (B /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/26/2017 19:53.
Arresting Officer Ciucevich Ii, K C

Name Devoe, Tristan Timothy
Arrest Date 06-26-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Devoe, Tristan Timothy (W /M/25) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 2099 Walkup Av/turner St, Monroe, NC, on 6/26/2017 1:18:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Huntley, S A

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 06-26-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /M/15) VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 23:15, 6/25/2017 and 23:15, 6/25/2017. Reported: 00:39, 6/26/2017.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Circle K Store #3985 VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor
Arrest Date 06-26-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Circle K Store #3985 VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 3006 Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 03:09, 6/26/2017 and 03:09, 6/26/2017. Reported: 03:09, 6/26/2017.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L