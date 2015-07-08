Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-27-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ASPBURY, DANIEL ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/31/1998
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-27 01:10:00
|Court Case
|5902017224291
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ALEMAN, DOUGLAS ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/13/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-27 10:36:00
|Court Case
|5902017014776
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GORDON, ALESIAH DIANE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/31/1991
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-27 10:34:00
|Court Case
|5902017224332
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FALLS, AYANNA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/29/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|100
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-27 14:58:00
|Court Case
|5902017224348
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DAVIS, KIMBERLY HELEN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/7/1990
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-27 02:45:00
|Court Case
|7702016050053
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 5
|Bond Amount
|710.00
|Name
|CHO, JOSHUA Q
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|8/10/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-06-27 11:32:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount