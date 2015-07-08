Below are the Union County arrests for 06-27-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Chambers, Robert Dylan
Arrest Date 06/27/2017
Court Case 201705662
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Chambers, Robert Dylan (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2017 08:45.
Arresting Officer Richardson, D T

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 06-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /F/15) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 600 Honeysuckle Ln, Monroe, NC, on 00:03, 6/27/2017. Reported: 00:03, 6/27/2017.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Shewprashad, Tyrell Dominique
Arrest Date 06/27/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Shewprashad, Tyrell Dominique (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 9310 Penby Ln., Matthews, NC, on 6/27/2017 09:52.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 06-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/15) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 600 Honeysuckle Ln, Monroe, NC, on 00:03, 6/27/2017. Reported: 00:03, 6/27/2017.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name White, Tyrone Alexander
Arrest Date 06/27/2017
Court Case 201705222
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description White, Tyrone Alexander (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1603 Matthews Mint Hill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2017 10:18.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Layden, Grace Ann
Arrest Date 06-27-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Layden, Grace Ann (W /F/44) VICTIM of Domestic (C), at 6208 Stoney Ridge Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:17, 6/27/2017 and 00:17, 6/27/2017. Reported: 00:17, 6/27/2017.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M