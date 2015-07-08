Below are the Union County arrests for 06-27-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Chambers, Robert Dylan
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2017
|Court Case
|201705662
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Robert Dylan (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2017 08:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Richardson, D T
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|06-27-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /F/15) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 600 Honeysuckle Ln, Monroe, NC, on 00:03, 6/27/2017. Reported: 00:03, 6/27/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Shewprashad, Tyrell Dominique
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Shewprashad, Tyrell Dominique (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 9310 Penby Ln., Matthews, NC, on 6/27/2017 09:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|06-27-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/15) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 600 Honeysuckle Ln, Monroe, NC, on 00:03, 6/27/2017. Reported: 00:03, 6/27/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|White, Tyrone Alexander
|Arrest Date
|06/27/2017
|Court Case
|201705222
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|White, Tyrone Alexander (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1603 Matthews Mint Hill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2017 10:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Layden, Grace Ann
|Arrest Date
|06-27-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Layden, Grace Ann (W /F/44) VICTIM of Domestic (C), at 6208 Stoney Ridge Dr, Indian Trail, NC, between 00:17, 6/27/2017 and 00:17, 6/27/2017. Reported: 00:17, 6/27/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M