White, Tyrone Alexander (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Poss Of Marijuana 1/2 To 1& 1/2 Oz (F), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 1603 Matthews Mint Hill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/27/2017 10:18.