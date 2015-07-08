Below are the Gaston County arrests for 06-28-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Canipe, Donald Scott
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/20/1993
Height 6′ 1"
Weight 145.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/28/2017 10:23 AM
Court Case 249905
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount $10,000.00

Name Jones, Jenna Marie
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/31/1985
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/28/2017 5:25 PM
Court Case 304169
Charge Description Trespass, 1st Degree
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Smith, Travis Lee
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/28/1981
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 145.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/28/2017 3:51 PM
Court Case 301970
Charge Description Obtain Property False Pretense
Bond Amount $5,000.00

Name Canteen, Darrell
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/9/1965
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 165.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/28/2017 11:22 PM
Court Case 21756
Charge Description Trespass, 2nd Degree
Bond Amount $1,500.00

Name Lambert, Blair Andrew
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/2/1993
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 155.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/28/2017 12:41 AM
Court Case 259280
Charge Description Break/ Enter
Bond Amount $100,000.00

Name Stafford, Jason Daniel
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/2/1991
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 140.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 6/28/2017 5:48 PM
Court Case 229611
Charge Description Failure to Comply
Bond Amount $365.00