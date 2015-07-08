Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-28-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name JENKINS, BRENTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/20/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-28 08:25:00
Court Case 7302017054274
Charge Description ABANDONMENT OF AN ANIMAL
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name BELL, CAMERON TAYLOR
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/14/1998
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-28 11:45:00
Court Case 3502016052697
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name MONROE, ANDRE THOMAS
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/20/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-28 13:00:00
Court Case 5902017213842
Charge Description POSSESS HEROIN
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name ANDREWS, DARRYL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/26/1987
Height 5.8
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-28 16:30:00
Court Case 5902016226835
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name WILMORE, TATIANA LAKAYLA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/18/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-28 08:26:00
Court Case 5902017224254
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name GUSTAFSON, MICHAEL WILLIAM
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/10/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-28 11:00:00
Court Case 5902017224119
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount