Below are the Union County arrests for 06-28-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Kearns, Kaelen Cyclone
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd (Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz, Pdp), (M),
|Description
|Kearns, Kaelen Cyclone (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz, Pdp), (M), at 6118 Lostgate Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 6/28/2017 14:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Flores Roman, Rodolfo
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Flores Roman, Rodolfo (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 7115 Bellhaven Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 6/28/2017 15:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Allen, D P
|Name
|Thompson, Joshua Maurice
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Cocaine F, Pdp) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding, Nol) (M),
|Description
|Thompson, Joshua Maurice (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Cocaine F, Pdp) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding, Nol) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2017 16:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Mcdonald, Vann Hezekiah J
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Parole Violation (F),
|Description
|Mcdonald, Vann Hezekiah J (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Parole Violation (F), at 506 Harris Street, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2017 16:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Walters, Cynthia Diane
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle (F),
|Description
|Walters, Cynthia Diane (W /F/58) Arrest on chrg of Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle (F), at 1001 Christobal Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/28/2017 18:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Copley, Michael Stephen
|Arrest Date
|06/28/2017
|Court Case
|201704703
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Copley, Michael Stephen (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 381 Monticello Drove, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2017 18:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M