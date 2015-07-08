Description

Thompson, Joshua Maurice (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Cocaine F, Pdp) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding, Nol) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2017 16:03.