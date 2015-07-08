Below are the Union County arrests for 06-28-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Kearns, Kaelen Cyclone
Arrest Date 06/28/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd (Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz, Pdp), (M),
Description Kearns, Kaelen Cyclone (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd (possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz, Pdp), (M), at 6118 Lostgate Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 6/28/2017 14:25.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Flores Roman, Rodolfo
Arrest Date 06/28/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Flores Roman, Rodolfo (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 7115 Bellhaven Rd, Charlotte, NC, on 6/28/2017 15:28.
Arresting Officer Allen, D P

Name Thompson, Joshua Maurice
Arrest Date 06/28/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Cocaine F, Pdp) (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Speeding, Nol) (M),
Description Thompson, Joshua Maurice (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Cocaine F, Pdp) (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (speeding, Nol) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2017 16:03.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Mcdonald, Vann Hezekiah J
Arrest Date 06/28/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) And 2) Parole Violation (F),
Description Mcdonald, Vann Hezekiah J (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M) and 2) Parole Violation (F), at 506 Harris Street, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2017 16:15.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Walters, Cynthia Diane
Arrest Date 06/28/2017
Court Case
Charge Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle (F),
Description Walters, Cynthia Diane (W /F/58) Arrest on chrg of Felony Serious Injury By Vehicle (F), at 1001 Christobal Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 6/28/2017 18:21.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Copley, Michael Stephen
Arrest Date 06/28/2017
Court Case 201704703
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Copley, Michael Stephen (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 381 Monticello Drove, Monroe, NC, on 6/28/2017 18:58.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M