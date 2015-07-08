Below are the CMPD arrests for 06-29-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STANLEY, MARQUISE ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/2/1993
Height 6.3
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-29 00:27:00
Court Case 5902017210251
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name KING, DEMONTRY
Arrest Type
DOB 1/24/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 146
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-29 11:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, CHRISTIAN JERROD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/14/1993
Height 5.11
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-29 12:09:00
Court Case 5902017223540
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount 500.00

Name VILLELA, RAMON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/21/1979
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-29 13:42:00
Court Case 5902017213070
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 6000.00

Name HILDEBRAND, JASON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/2/1974
Height 5.8
Weight 196
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-29 13:40:00
Court Case 5902016009297
Charge Description POSS/CONS BEER/WINE PUBLIC ST
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CARTER, DARRYL KEVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/9/1983
Height 5.11
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2017-06-29 02:29:00
Court Case 5902017224118
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount