Below are the Union County arrests for 06-29-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Parker, Rodriguez Jerome
Arrest Date 06/29/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Fail Retn Prop) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – M – (Expired Registration) (M),
Description Parker, Rodriguez Jerome (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (fail Retn Prop) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – M – (expired Registration) (M), at 337 S Belk St, Marshville, NC, on 6/29/2017 15:18.
Arresting Officer Purser, B W

Name Mcclain, Sandra
Arrest Date 06-29-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Mcclain, Sandra (W /F/45) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 7399 Lancaster Hwy/mcwhorter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/29/2017 6:23:32 AM.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Robinson, Sherman Mcneal
Arrest Date 06/29/2017
Court Case 201704728
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Robinson, Sherman Mcneal (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 6000 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/29/2017 16:43.
Arresting Officer Ciminna, D J

Name Pollard, Victoria Hightower
Arrest Date 06-29-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Pollard, Victoria Hightower (W /F/36) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/ Bivens St, Wingate, NC, on 6/29/2017 6:29:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Hicks, C J

Name Edgeston, Rodney Jean
Arrest Date 06/29/2017
Court Case 201705958
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Edgeston, Rodney Jean (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5252 E Hwy 74, Marshville, SC, on 6/29/2017 17:27.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Tillman, Cedrick Rakeem
Arrest Date 06-29-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Tillman, Cedrick Rakeem (B /M/23) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 8000 E Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 6/29/2017 6:58:03 PM.
Arresting Officer Deese, J P