Below are the Union County arrests for 06-29-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Parker, Rodriguez Jerome
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (Fail Retn Prop) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – M – (Expired Registration) (M),
|Description
|Parker, Rodriguez Jerome (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – M – 1 (fail Retn Prop) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – M – (expired Registration) (M), at 337 S Belk St, Marshville, NC, on 6/29/2017 15:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, B W
|Name
|Mcclain, Sandra
|Arrest Date
|06-29-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mcclain, Sandra (W /F/45) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 7399 Lancaster Hwy/mcwhorter Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 6/29/2017 6:23:32 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Robinson, Sherman Mcneal
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2017
|Court Case
|201704728
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Robinson, Sherman Mcneal (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 6000 Old Pageland Marshville Rd, Marshville, NC, on 6/29/2017 16:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciminna, D J
|Name
|Pollard, Victoria Hightower
|Arrest Date
|06-29-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Pollard, Victoria Hightower (W /F/36) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Us 74/ Bivens St, Wingate, NC, on 6/29/2017 6:29:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hicks, C J
|Name
|Edgeston, Rodney Jean
|Arrest Date
|06/29/2017
|Court Case
|201705958
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Edgeston, Rodney Jean (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5252 E Hwy 74, Marshville, SC, on 6/29/2017 17:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Tillman, Cedrick Rakeem
|Arrest Date
|06-29-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Tillman, Cedrick Rakeem (B /M/23) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 8000 E Hwy 74, Marshville, NC, on 6/29/2017 6:58:03 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Deese, J P