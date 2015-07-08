Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-01-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ARMSTEAD, DERIEST LAUNDELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/13/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-01 02:07:00
Court Case 5902017224935
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 7500.00

Name WALL, EMILY ANN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/28/1990
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-01 08:09:00
Court Case 5902017013893
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BACHERT, MANFRED
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/30/1938
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-01 17:00:00
Court Case 5902017224998
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BANDERA, HUGO CESAR-ARAGON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/4/1997
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-01 01:02:00
Court Case 5902017224929
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BERRY, CRAIG PATRICK
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/4/1969
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-01 09:10:00
Court Case 3502005051028
Charge Description PUBLIC ORDER-FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name GARCIA, MIGUEL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/22/2001
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-01 15:00:00
Court Case 5902017224999
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 1500.00