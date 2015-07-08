Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-01-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ARMSTEAD, DERIEST LAUNDELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/13/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-01 02:07:00
|Court Case
|5902017224935
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|7500.00
|Name
|WALL, EMILY ANN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/28/1990
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-01 08:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017013893
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BACHERT, MANFRED
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/30/1938
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-01 17:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017224998
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BANDERA, HUGO CESAR-ARAGON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/4/1997
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-01 01:02:00
|Court Case
|5902017224929
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BERRY, CRAIG PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/4/1969
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-01 09:10:00
|Court Case
|3502005051028
|Charge Description
|PUBLIC ORDER-FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|GARCIA, MIGUEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/22/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-01 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017224999
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00