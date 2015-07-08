Below are the Gaston County arrests for 07-04-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Campbell, Crystal Nichole
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/23/1991
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 120.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/4/2017 2:25 AM
Court Case 313493
Charge Description Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Mabe, Cindy Ann
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/15/1983
Height 5′ 2"
Weight 140.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/4/2017 4:10 AM
Court Case 132787
Charge Description Defrauding Taxi Driver
Bond Amount $1,000.00

Name Carroll, Christopher Charles
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/5/1981
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/4/2017 7:16 AM
Court Case 313118
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount $100,000.00

Name Mason, Riva
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1996
Height 5′ 3"
Weight 210.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/4/2017 3:09 PM
Court Case 313497
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Carson, Heather Brook
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/19/1994
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 130.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/4/2017 4:26 PM
Court Case 302537
Charge Description Probation Violation, M
Bond Amount $20,000.00

Name McCorkle, Denton Thomas
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/5/2000
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 110.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/4/2017 3:33 PM
Court Case 313498
Charge Description Marijuana, Possess,= 0.5oz
Bond Amount $0.00