Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-04-2017 of mecklenburg.

Name HINES, HAISAUN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/8/2000
Height 5.11
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-04 05:20:00
Court Case 5902017225293
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 15000.00

Name DANTZLER, JADEN NAHSHON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/26/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-04 12:30:00
Court Case 5902017225330
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount

Name HOWELL, JAYLA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/1997
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-04 09:00:00
Court Case 5902017225289
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name GREEN, CATERA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/17/1999
Height 5.4
Weight 164
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-04 13:40:00
Court Case 5902017225331
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name FREEMAN, TOMMY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/15/1951
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-04 09:37:00
Court Case 5902015013106
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JACKSON, JAILEN MARQUISE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/29/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-04 12:45:00
Court Case 5902017225335
Charge Description UTTERING FORGED INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 4000.00