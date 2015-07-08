Below are the Union County arrests for 07-04-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cardella, Nelson
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2017
|Court Case
|201704877
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Cardella, Nelson (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2017 19:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Cruz, Carlos Jonuel
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2017
|Court Case
|201704851
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Cruz, Carlos Jonuel (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 1808 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2017 00:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Scott, Morgan Vivian
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Scott, Morgan Vivian (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 899 Morningwood Dr/pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/4/2017 20:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Whited, C D
|Name
|Euten-gonzalez, Estrella
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2017
|Court Case
|201704743
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Euten-gonzalez, Estrella (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 1808 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2017 00:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Harrison, M J
|Name
|Gomez, Waldo Noel A
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2017
|Court Case
|201706098
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M),
|Description
|Gomez, Waldo Noel A (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), at Secrest Short Cut Rd/fowler Rd, Monroe, on 7/4/2017 22:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Mcguirt, Timothy L
|Arrest Date
|07/04/2017
|Court Case
|201706069
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Mcguirt, Timothy L (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6004 Brook Valley Run, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/4/2017 00:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D