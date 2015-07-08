Below are the Union County arrests for 07-04-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cardella, Nelson
Arrest Date 07/04/2017
Court Case 201704877
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Cardella, Nelson (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 311 E Jefferson St, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2017 19:55.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Cruz, Carlos Jonuel
Arrest Date 07/04/2017
Court Case 201704851
Charge Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
Description Cruz, Carlos Jonuel (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 1808 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2017 00:15.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Scott, Morgan Vivian
Arrest Date 07/04/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Scott, Morgan Vivian (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwimsd A Controlled Substance (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 899 Morningwood Dr/pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/4/2017 20:14.
Arresting Officer Whited, C D

Name Euten-gonzalez, Estrella
Arrest Date 07/04/2017
Court Case 201704743
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Euten-gonzalez, Estrella (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 1808 Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/4/2017 00:26.
Arresting Officer Harrison, M J

Name Gomez, Waldo Noel A
Arrest Date 07/04/2017
Court Case 201706098
Charge 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) And 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M),
Description Gomez, Waldo Noel A (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M) and 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), at Secrest Short Cut Rd/fowler Rd, Monroe, on 7/4/2017 22:23.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Mcguirt, Timothy L
Arrest Date 07/04/2017
Court Case 201706069
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Mcguirt, Timothy L (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 6004 Brook Valley Run, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/4/2017 00:42.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D