Below are the Gaston County arrests for 07-06-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Culbreth, Paul Samuel Fourth
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/5/2000
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|155.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/6/2017 1:39 AM
|Court Case
|313529
|Charge Description
|Pyrotechnics, Possession
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Mcallister, Christopher Dominique
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/14/1979
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|240.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/6/2017 11:31 AM
|Court Case
|46074
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation, M
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Davidson, Shana Alexis
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/22/1989
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|230.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/6/2017 4:41 AM
|Court Case
|182921
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$1,000.00
|Name
|McCoy, Monique Lakash
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/18/1981
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/6/2017 12:10 PM
|Court Case
|312593
|Charge Description
|Contempt, Criminal
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Drayton, Joshua Antoine
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/20/1999
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/6/2017 12:34 AM
|Court Case
|310407
|Charge Description
|Pyrotechnics, Possession
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Miller, Kyle Rico
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/16/1969
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|225.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/6/2017 3:55 PM
|Court Case
|175630
|Charge Description
|Trespass, 2nd Degree
|Bond Amount
|$0.00