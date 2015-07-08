Below are the Gaston County arrests for 07-06-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Culbreth, Paul Samuel Fourth
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/5/2000
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 155.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/6/2017 1:39 AM
Court Case 313529
Charge Description Pyrotechnics, Possession
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Mcallister, Christopher Dominique
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/14/1979
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 240.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/6/2017 11:31 AM
Court Case 46074
Charge Description Probation Violation, M
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Davidson, Shana Alexis
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/22/1989
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 230.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/6/2017 4:41 AM
Court Case 182921
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $1,000.00

Name McCoy, Monique Lakash
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/18/1981
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 140.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/6/2017 12:10 PM
Court Case 312593
Charge Description Contempt, Criminal
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Drayton, Joshua Antoine
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/20/1999
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 140.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/6/2017 12:34 AM
Court Case 310407
Charge Description Pyrotechnics, Possession
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Miller, Kyle Rico
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/16/1969
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 225.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/6/2017 3:55 PM
Court Case 175630
Charge Description Trespass, 2nd Degree
Bond Amount $0.00