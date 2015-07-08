Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-06-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BERRY, QUINTIN DEXTER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/16/1960
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-06 04:03:00
Court Case 5902017225580
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name GEORGE, EUNIQUE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/6/1980
Height 6.0
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-06 10:05:00
Court Case 5902017220300
Charge Description LARCENY FROM THE PERSON
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name FLEMING, WONYA DEEDRIK
Arrest Type
DOB 10/6/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-06 14:20:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HENDERSON, DARRICK KINARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/22/1999
Height 6.2
Weight 322
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-06 15:23:00
Court Case 5902017224356
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (M)
Bond Amount

Name WISE, JERVARE MOQUAN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/26/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-06 00:06:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HARRISON, FARRAN DASEAN-LOVELL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/24/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-06 02:30:00
Court Case 5902017225577
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 4000.00