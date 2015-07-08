Description

Barrino, Garreal Montavis (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 15999 W Lawyers Rd/rock Hill Church Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/6/2017 11:32.