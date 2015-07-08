Below are the Union County arrests for 07-06-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Little, Richard Paul
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2017
|Court Case
|201706146
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment – F Larceny (F),
|Description
|Little, Richard Paul (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment – F Larceny (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2017 10:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A
|Name
|Tift, Christopher Michael
|Arrest Date
|07-06-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Tift, Christopher Michael (W /M/38) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1206 Lucille Av, Monroe, NC, between 17:00, 7/5/2017 and 07:52, 7/6/2017. Reported: 07:52, 7/6/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Little, Richard Paul
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Fict Tag Borrow Lic Plate) (M),
|Description
|Little, Richard Paul (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Fict Tag Borrow Lic Plate) (M), at 1723 South Roberson Rd, Rowland, NC, on 7/6/2017 11:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Redmond, K B
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs
|Arrest Date
|07-06-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (C), at 2149 Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 08:09, 7/6/2017. Reported: 08:09, 7/6/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, T C
|Name
|Barrino, Garreal Montavis
|Arrest Date
|07/06/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Barrino, Garreal Montavis (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 15999 W Lawyers Rd/rock Hill Church Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/6/2017 11:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Pedersen, J E
|Name
|Enterprise VICTIM of Recovered Property
|Arrest Date
|07-06-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Enterprise VICTIM of Recovered Property (C), at 3207 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 11:50, 7/6/2017 and 11:50, 7/6/2017. Reported: 11:50, 7/6/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C