Name Little, Richard Paul
Arrest Date 07/06/2017
Court Case 201706146
Charge True Bill Of Indictment – F Larceny (F),
Description Little, Richard Paul (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment – F Larceny (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/6/2017 10:41.
Arresting Officer Spruill, F A

Name Tift, Christopher Michael
Arrest Date 07-06-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Tift, Christopher Michael (W /M/38) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 1206 Lucille Av, Monroe, NC, between 17:00, 7/5/2017 and 07:52, 7/6/2017. Reported: 07:52, 7/6/2017.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Little, Richard Paul
Arrest Date 07/06/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (Dwlr Fict Tag Borrow Lic Plate) (M),
Description Little, Richard Paul (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (dwlr Fict Tag Borrow Lic Plate) (M), at 1723 South Roberson Rd, Rowland, NC, on 7/6/2017 11:23.
Arresting Officer Redmond, K B

Name Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs
Arrest Date 07-06-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (C), at 2149 Commerce Dr, Monroe, NC, on 08:09, 7/6/2017. Reported: 08:09, 7/6/2017.
Arresting Officer Furr, T C

Name Barrino, Garreal Montavis
Arrest Date 07/06/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Barrino, Garreal Montavis (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 15999 W Lawyers Rd/rock Hill Church Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/6/2017 11:32.
Arresting Officer Pedersen, J E

Name Enterprise VICTIM of Recovered Property
Arrest Date 07-06-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Enterprise VICTIM of Recovered Property (C), at 3207 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, between 11:50, 7/6/2017 and 11:50, 7/6/2017. Reported: 11:50, 7/6/2017.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C