Below are the Gaston County arrests for 07-07-2017.

Name Alexander, Dectorious Quentail
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/16/1991
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 190.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/7/2017 8:15 PM
Court Case 197023
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Givens, Richard Joseph
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/24/1982
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 160.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/7/2017 1:59 PM
Court Case 172269
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Felony
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Mills, Todd Evan
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/17/1962
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 220.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/7/2017 12:00 PM
Court Case 5511
Charge Description Probation Violation, M
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Williams, Heather Danielle
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/27/1984
Height 5′ 1"
Weight 135.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/7/2017 3:39 AM
Court Case 193293
Charge Description Marijuana, Possess with Intent Sell/Deliver
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Allen, Linda Jolene
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/15/1983
Height 5′ 4"
Weight 160.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/7/2017 3:04 PM
Court Case 61881
Charge Description Probation Violation, M
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Gladden, Brandon Jameen
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/6/1984
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 177.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/7/2017 6:24 PM
Court Case 42045
Charge Description Probation Violation, M
Bond Amount $0.00