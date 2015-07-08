Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-07-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COOK, DAMAJIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/17/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-07 03:07:00
Court Case 5902016024516
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HOLMES, GREGORY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/7/1994
Height 6.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-07 09:10:00
Court Case 5902017225656
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE KIDNAPPING
Bond Amount 25000.00

Name JOHNSON, TRENT B
Arrest Type
DOB 3/10/1994
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-07 13:49:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BYERS, BRANDON BERNARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/13/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-07 15:10:00
Court Case 5902017015877
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MCPHEE, JAMES MICHAEL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/30/1976
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-07 02:01:00
Court Case 5902017225748
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MATHESON, TOMI ELLEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/30/1969
Height 5.7
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-07 09:45:00
Court Case 5902017224825
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 2500.00