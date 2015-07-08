Below are the Union County arrests for 07-07-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Warner, Andrew Jarell
Arrest Date 07/07/2017
Court Case
Charge Prob Viol Out Of County (M),
Description Warner, Andrew Jarell (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Prob Viol Out Of County (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2017 11:30.
Arresting Officer Tucker, J W

Name Massey, Pameliar Carter
Arrest Date 07-07-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Massey, Pameliar Carter (B /F/63) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 875 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, between 21:15, 7/6/2017 and 06:30, 7/7/2017. Reported: 07:56, 7/7/2017.
Arresting Officer Powell, G

Name Sugg, Jayda Dianne
Arrest Date 07/07/2017
Court Case
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Sugg, Jayda Dianne (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1010 Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2017 12:06.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 07-07-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 10:43, 7/7/2017. Reported: 10:43, 7/7/2017.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Chambers, Robert Dylan
Arrest Date 07/07/2017
Court Case 201705279
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Chambers, Robert Dylan (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 6108 Gray Gate Ln Apt A, Charlotte, NC, on 7/7/2017 14:47.
Arresting Officer Tatro, E M

Name Muniz, Miguel
Arrest Date 07-07-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Muniz, Miguel (W /M/60) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 2906 Rosemeade Dr, Monroe, NC, between 06:00, 7/7/2017 and 11:25, 7/7/2017. Reported: 11:25, 7/7/2017.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H