Below are the Union County arrests for 07-07-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Warner, Andrew Jarell
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Prob Viol Out Of County (M),
|Description
|Warner, Andrew Jarell (B /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Prob Viol Out Of County (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2017 11:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Tucker, J W
|Name
|Massey, Pameliar Carter
|Arrest Date
|07-07-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Massey, Pameliar Carter (B /F/63) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 875 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, between 21:15, 7/6/2017 and 06:30, 7/7/2017. Reported: 07:56, 7/7/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Powell, G
|Name
|Sugg, Jayda Dianne
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Sugg, Jayda Dianne (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1010 Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 7/7/2017 12:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|07-07-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], on 10:43, 7/7/2017. Reported: 10:43, 7/7/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Chambers, Robert Dylan
|Arrest Date
|07/07/2017
|Court Case
|201705279
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Chambers, Robert Dylan (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 6108 Gray Gate Ln Apt A, Charlotte, NC, on 7/7/2017 14:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Tatro, E M
|Name
|Muniz, Miguel
|Arrest Date
|07-07-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Muniz, Miguel (W /M/60) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 2906 Rosemeade Dr, Monroe, NC, between 06:00, 7/7/2017 and 11:25, 7/7/2017. Reported: 11:25, 7/7/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H