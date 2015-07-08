Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-08-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BAKER, JERRY DEWAYNE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 2/16/1962
Height 5.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-08 00:45:00
Court Case 5902017225887
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name FORD, DEMITRIUS TYRON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/18/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-08 05:24:00
Court Case 5902017225909
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name KNIGHT, KEYOSHA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/12/1993
Height 5.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-08 15:40:00
Court Case 5902017205585
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount

Name LITTLEJOHN, MARVIN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/9/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-08 01:01:00
Court Case 5902017707754
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GIANCARLO, FRANK TIMOTHY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/21/1967
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-08 07:24:00
Court Case 5902017225375
Charge Description ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MEDLIN, SHENITA SHERRELL
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 5/11/1971
Height 5.4
Weight 244
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-08 15:38:00
Court Case 5902016733093
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount