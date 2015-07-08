Below are the Gaston County arrests for 07-10-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Crosby, Anthony Michael
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/27/1981
|Height
|5′ 11"
|Weight
|189.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/10/2017 5:02 PM
|Court Case
|313591
|Charge Description
|Worthless Check, Simple
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Loflin, Mark Robert
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/10/1988
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|175.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/10/2017 12:35 PM
|Court Case
|211040
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$5,000.00
|Name
|Shelby, Leonard Frank Third
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/30/1977
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|165.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/10/2017 7:02 PM
|Court Case
|8413
|Charge Description
|Heroin, Possess
|Bond Amount
|$60,000.00
|Name
|Deese, Patsy Ann
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/22/1998
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|215.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/10/2017 9:57 AM
|Court Case
|297831
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Change Price Tag
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Lowery, Delonya Davis
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/14/1971
|Height
|5′ 4"
|Weight
|165.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/10/2017 8:04 AM
|Court Case
|218463
|Charge Description
|Domestic Violence Protection Order
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Simpson, Matthew Nathaniel
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/10/1993
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|165.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/10/2017 8:36 AM
|Court Case
|237012
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|$0.00