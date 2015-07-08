Below are the Gaston County arrests for 07-10-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Crosby, Anthony Michael
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/27/1981
Height 5′ 11"
Weight 189.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/10/2017 5:02 PM
Court Case 313591
Charge Description Worthless Check, Simple
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Loflin, Mark Robert
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/10/1988
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 175.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/10/2017 12:35 PM
Court Case 211040
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $5,000.00

Name Shelby, Leonard Frank Third
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/30/1977
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 165.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/10/2017 7:02 PM
Court Case 8413
Charge Description Heroin, Possess
Bond Amount $60,000.00

Name Deese, Patsy Ann
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/22/1998
Height 5′ 5"
Weight 215.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/10/2017 9:57 AM
Court Case 297831
Charge Description Larceny, Change Price Tag
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Lowery, Delonya Davis
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/14/1971
Height 5′ 4"
Weight 165.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/10/2017 8:04 AM
Court Case 218463
Charge Description Domestic Violence Protection Order
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Simpson, Matthew Nathaniel
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/10/1993
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 165.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/10/2017 8:36 AM
Court Case 237012
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount $0.00