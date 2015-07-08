Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-10-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/12/1988
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-10 11:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|REESE, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/28/1960
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-10 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017226126
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|ROUSON, GREGORY TYLER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/1/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-10 14:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017226149
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROWN, RICO REMOS
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/11/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-10 08:59:00
|Court Case
|3502017057480
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|11000.00
|Name
|STEVENS, EFFORD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/24/1967
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|217
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-10 14:04:00
|Court Case
|5902017226050
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TRUESDALE, ERICA ALEXUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/8/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-10 14:20:00
|Court Case
|5902017226148
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount