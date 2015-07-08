Below are the Union County arrests for 07-10-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Davis, Lewis Nathaniel
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Davis, Lewis Nathaniel (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2017 15:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Coppedge, M E
|Name
|Funderburk, Monica Morrison
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1Nol, Poss Stolen Good), M (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Monica Morrison (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1nol, Poss Stolen Good), M (M), at 4954 Kirkley Rd, Jefferson, SC, on 7/10/2017 17:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Malloy, M L
|Name
|Stefanucci, Christopher Paul
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Stefanucci, Christopher Paul (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2017 17:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Montgomery, M A
|Name
|Fincher, Thomas Jeffrey
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 2) Misdemeanor Conspiracy (M), And 3) Fail To Appear M 1 (Assault On A Female) (M),
|Description
|Fincher, Thomas Jeffrey (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 2) Misdemeanor Conspiracy (M), and 3) Fail To Appear M 1 (assault On A Female) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2017 01:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Geiger, Katherine Ward
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2017
|Court Case
|201706266
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Geiger, Katherine Ward (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/10/2017 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilds, R A
|Name
|Barajas, Eric
|Arrest Date
|07/10/2017
|Court Case
|201705005
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Barajas, Eric (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2647 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2017 02:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Harrison, M J