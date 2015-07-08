Below are the Union County arrests for 07-10-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Davis, Lewis Nathaniel
Arrest Date 07/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Davis, Lewis Nathaniel (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2017 15:45.
Arresting Officer Coppedge, M E

Name Funderburk, Monica Morrison
Arrest Date 07/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1Nol, Poss Stolen Good), M (M),
Description Funderburk, Monica Morrison (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1nol, Poss Stolen Good), M (M), at 4954 Kirkley Rd, Jefferson, SC, on 7/10/2017 17:06.
Arresting Officer Malloy, M L

Name Stefanucci, Christopher Paul
Arrest Date 07/10/2017
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Stefanucci, Christopher Paul (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2017 17:57.
Arresting Officer Montgomery, M A

Name Fincher, Thomas Jeffrey
Arrest Date 07/10/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 2) Misdemeanor Conspiracy (M), And 3) Fail To Appear M 1 (Assault On A Female) (M),
Description Fincher, Thomas Jeffrey (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Misdemeanor Larceny (M), 2) Misdemeanor Conspiracy (M), and 3) Fail To Appear M 1 (assault On A Female) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2017 01:40.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Geiger, Katherine Ward
Arrest Date 07/10/2017
Court Case 201706266
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Geiger, Katherine Ward (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/10/2017 18:00.
Arresting Officer Wilds, R A

Name Barajas, Eric
Arrest Date 07/10/2017
Court Case 201705005
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Barajas, Eric (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2647 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/10/2017 02:25.
Arresting Officer Harrison, M J