Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-11-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SINCLAIR, JONATHAN LEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/6/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-11 01:33:00
|Court Case
|5902017226167
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LINDER, THALMUS JATON
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|9/20/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-11 14:29:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BAAN, WILLIAM SHELTON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/11/1965
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-11 16:28:00
|Court Case
|5902017226287
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SAWYER, ALEX NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/28/1985
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|95
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-11 01:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017219874
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|30000.00
|Name
|ROBLES, JOSUE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/23/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-11 14:36:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BETHEA, MICHAEL LEVERNE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/26/1965
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-11 15:31:00
|Court Case
|5902017221260
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00