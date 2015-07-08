Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-12-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HALLEY, MERVYN CURTIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/11/1987
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-12 01:21:00
|Court Case
|5902017214979
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STEVENSON, LARITA YVONNE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/24/1978
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-12 07:15:00
|Court Case
|5902017218279
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|100.00
|Name
|BLAKE, THEODORE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/3/1963
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-12 14:37:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SMALLWOOD, MONTEZ J-TRELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/12/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-12 14:11:00
|Court Case
|5902017226111
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|JAMES, ANDREA THERESE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/6/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-12 00:02:00
|Court Case
|5902017226331
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|BLANTON, WILLIAM ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/26/1975
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-12 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017226347
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00