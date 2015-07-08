Below are the Gaston County arrests for 07-14-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bice, Stacy Lee
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/10/1969
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/14/2017 10:34 PM
|Court Case
|38616
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Hampton, Robert Micheal
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/15/1974
|Height
|6′ 1"
|Weight
|290.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/14/2017 6:05 PM
|Court Case
|313651
|Charge Description
|Embezzlement
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Reed, Brandon Scott
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/4/1994
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|170.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/14/2017 12:13 PM
|Court Case
|294248
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$2,000.00
|Name
|Blancher, Frances Rene
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/2/1970
|Height
|5′ 5"
|Weight
|130.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/14/2017 9:47 PM
|Court Case
|102511
|Charge Description
|Trespass, 2nd Degree
|Bond Amount
|$2,500.00
|Name
|Henderson, Marlowe William
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/10/1969
|Height
|6′ 4"
|Weight
|340.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/14/2017 12:41 PM
|Court Case
|10126
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Reese, Matthew Steven
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/3/1989
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|195.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/14/2017 7:39 AM
|Court Case
|185061
|Charge Description
|Possess Stolen Property
|Bond Amount
|$30,000.00