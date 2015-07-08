Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-14-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SIPLIN, TYJHAE MONAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/21/1995
Height 5.2
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-14 01:49:00
Court Case 5902015019045
Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY 19/20
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ROBINSON, FITZGERALD JERADO
Arrest Type
DOB 8/16/1983
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-14 09:51:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, EDDIE KEURON-DAREZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/31/1996
Height 6.3
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-14 13:48:00
Court Case 5902017226614
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name DUDLEXT, ROBERT MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/28/1969
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-14 18:17:00
Court Case 1202017053350
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TOMAN, JOSHUA MATHEW
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/14/1972
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-14 01:40:00
Court Case 5902017221900
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BRUCE, CARLEUS STEELE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-14 07:36:00
Court Case 5902015016293
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 2000.00