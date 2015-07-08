Below are the Union County arrests for 07-14-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Richardson, Catherine Felicia
Arrest Date 07/14/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Richardson, Catherine Felicia (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2017 11:20.
Arresting Officer Tucker, J W

Name Creative Day School VICTIM of Graffiti Vandalism
Arrest Date 07-14-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Creative Day School VICTIM of Graffiti Vandalism (C), at 1812 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 08:06, 7/14/2017. Reported: 08:06, 7/14/2017.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M

Name Wallace, James Henry
Arrest Date 07/14/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Wallace, James Henry (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 7109 Davis Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/14/2017 13:07.
Arresting Officer Sailer, J L

Name Monroe Motor Sport VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
Arrest Date 07-14-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Monroe Motor Sport VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 3603 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 09:32, 7/14/2017. Reported: 09:32, 7/14/2017.
Arresting Officer Sykes, T L

Name Murray, Dale
Arrest Date 07/14/2017
Court Case
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Murray, Dale (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 5620 Bigham Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/14/2017 13:29.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Byrd, Elex Razon
Arrest Date 07-14-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Byrd, Elex Razon (B /M/33) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 512 E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 7/12/2017 and 10:08, 7/14/2017. Reported: 10:08, 7/14/2017.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C