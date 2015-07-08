Below are the Union County arrests for 07-14-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Richardson, Catherine Felicia
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Richardson, Catherine Felicia (B /F/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 7/14/2017 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Tucker, J W
|Name
|Creative Day School VICTIM of Graffiti Vandalism
|Arrest Date
|07-14-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Creative Day School VICTIM of Graffiti Vandalism (C), at 1812 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 08:06, 7/14/2017. Reported: 08:06, 7/14/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M
|Name
|Wallace, James Henry
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Wallace, James Henry (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 7109 Davis Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/14/2017 13:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Sailer, J L
|Name
|Monroe Motor Sport VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
|Arrest Date
|07-14-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Monroe Motor Sport VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 3603 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 09:32, 7/14/2017. Reported: 09:32, 7/14/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Sykes, T L
|Name
|Murray, Dale
|Arrest Date
|07/14/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Murray, Dale (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 5620 Bigham Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 7/14/2017 13:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Byrd, Elex Razon
|Arrest Date
|07-14-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Byrd, Elex Razon (B /M/33) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft (C), at 512 E Hudson St, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 7/12/2017 and 10:08, 7/14/2017. Reported: 10:08, 7/14/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C