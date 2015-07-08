Below are the Gaston County arrests for 07-16-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hannon, Jason Scott
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/25/1997
Height 5′ 8"
Weight 140.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/16/2017 12:03 AM
Court Case 283617
Charge Description Assault, Government Official
Bond Amount $5,000.00

Name Threatt, Durey Alphonso
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/4/1971
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 150.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/16/2017 12:39 AM
Court Case 95464
Charge Description Resist Public Officer
Bond Amount $2,500.00

Name Hughes, Michael Isreal
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/25/1978
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 190.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/16/2017 3:50 PM
Court Case 12057
Charge Description Assault, Female
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Tinley, Brendan Eugene
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 10/20/1996
Height 5′ 10"
Weight 155.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/16/2017 9:54 PM
Court Case 284485
Charge Description Heroin, Possess w/Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver
Bond Amount $20,000.00

Name Kell, Jena Marie
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/4/1970
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 200.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/16/2017 12:19 AM
Court Case 169959
Charge Description Insurance, Operate Veh, No Liability
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Tino, Kayla Marie
Arrest Type Infraction
DOB 8/7/1990
Height 5′ 1"
Weight 130.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/16/2017 3:12 AM
Court Case 287835
Charge Description Poss Open Cnt/Cons Alc PSG Area
Bond Amount $0.00