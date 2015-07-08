Below are the Gaston County arrests for 07-16-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hannon, Jason Scott
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/25/1997
|Height
|5′ 8"
|Weight
|140.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/16/2017 12:03 AM
|Court Case
|283617
|Charge Description
|Assault, Government Official
|Bond Amount
|$5,000.00
|Name
|Threatt, Durey Alphonso
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/4/1971
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|150.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/16/2017 12:39 AM
|Court Case
|95464
|Charge Description
|Resist Public Officer
|Bond Amount
|$2,500.00
|Name
|Hughes, Michael Isreal
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/25/1978
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|190.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/16/2017 3:50 PM
|Court Case
|12057
|Charge Description
|Assault, Female
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Tinley, Brendan Eugene
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/20/1996
|Height
|5′ 10"
|Weight
|155.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/16/2017 9:54 PM
|Court Case
|284485
|Charge Description
|Heroin, Possess w/Intent Manufacture/Sell/Deliver
|Bond Amount
|$20,000.00
|Name
|Kell, Jena Marie
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/4/1970
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/16/2017 12:19 AM
|Court Case
|169959
|Charge Description
|Insurance, Operate Veh, No Liability
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Tino, Kayla Marie
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|8/7/1990
|Height
|5′ 1"
|Weight
|130.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/16/2017 3:12 AM
|Court Case
|287835
|Charge Description
|Poss Open Cnt/Cons Alc PSG Area
|Bond Amount
|$0.00