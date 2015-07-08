Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-16-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MCCLUNG, NORMAN ALLEN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/3/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-16 03:28:00
Court Case 5902017226793
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HANDY, DEANGELO RYKEEM
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 9/12/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-16 15:05:00
Court Case 5902017226822
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name LOPEZ, CARLOS DANIEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/10/1998
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-16 01:30:00
Court Case 5902017226800
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HUNTER, CHYNA OVERCASH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/28/1999
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-16 17:05:00
Court Case 5902016218900
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BRYANT, WARREN DUPREER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/10/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-16 01:38:00
Court Case 5902017226804
Charge Description MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CHAMBERS, JEREMIAH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/11/1970
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-16 18:05:00
Court Case 5902017226758
Charge Description INTERFERE ELECT MONITOR DEV(M)
Bond Amount 2500.00