Below are the Union County arrests for 07-16-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Savarese, Amanda Nicole
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Savarese, Amanda Nicole (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Old Waxhaw Monroe Rd/adams Rd, Waxhaw, on 7/16/2017 03:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Lawerence, Heavlin Faith
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2017
|Court Case
|201705180
|Charge
|Attempted Murder (F),
|Description
|Lawerence, Heavlin Faith (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Attempted Murder (F), at 1015 Elm St, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2017 23:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Valentine, Brent Andrew
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2017
|Court Case
|201705159
|Charge
|1) Burglary-1St Degree (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Valentine, Brent Andrew (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-1st Degree (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1010 Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2017 04:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Cole, D
|Name
|Clyburn, Anton Damarus
|Arrest Date
|07-16-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Clyburn, Anton Damarus (B /M/23) Cited on Charge of Ccw (201705161), at 1011 Fairmont St, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2017 1:41:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L
|Name
|May, Bailey Christopher
|Arrest Date
|07/16/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired By Provesionals (M), 3) Consumption Of Malt Beverage Under 19 (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), And 6) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|May, Bailey Christopher (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired By Provesionals (M), 3) Consumption Of Malt Beverage Under 19 (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), and 6) No Operators License (M), at 1001 Blue Heron Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/16/2017 04:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Howard, C G
|Name
|Richardson, Robert Ledanta
|Arrest Date
|07-16-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Richardson, Robert Ledanta (B /M/30) Cited on Charge of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (201705161), at 1011 Fairmont St, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2017 2:49:12 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Marcel, J