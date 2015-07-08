Below are the Union County arrests for 07-16-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Savarese, Amanda Nicole
Arrest Date 07/16/2017
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Savarese, Amanda Nicole (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Old Waxhaw Monroe Rd/adams Rd, Waxhaw, on 7/16/2017 03:29.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Lawerence, Heavlin Faith
Arrest Date 07/16/2017
Court Case 201705180
Charge Attempted Murder (F),
Description Lawerence, Heavlin Faith (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Attempted Murder (F), at 1015 Elm St, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2017 23:11.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Valentine, Brent Andrew
Arrest Date 07/16/2017
Court Case 201705159
Charge 1) Burglary-1St Degree (F), 2) Larceny After Break/Enter (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), And 4) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Valentine, Brent Andrew (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-1st Degree (F), 2) Larceny After Break/enter (M), 3) Injury To Real Property (M), and 4) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1010 Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2017 04:28.
Arresting Officer Cole, D

Name Clyburn, Anton Damarus
Arrest Date 07-16-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Clyburn, Anton Damarus (B /M/23) Cited on Charge of Ccw (201705161), at 1011 Fairmont St, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2017 1:41:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L

Name May, Bailey Christopher
Arrest Date 07/16/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired By Provesionals (M), 3) Consumption Of Malt Beverage Under 19 (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), And 6) No Operators License (M),
Description May, Bailey Christopher (W /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Driving While Impaired By Provesionals (M), 3) Consumption Of Malt Beverage Under 19 (M), 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 5) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), and 6) No Operators License (M), at 1001 Blue Heron Cir, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/16/2017 04:54.
Arresting Officer Howard, C G

Name Richardson, Robert Ledanta
Arrest Date 07-16-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Richardson, Robert Ledanta (B /M/30) Cited on Charge of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (201705161), at 1011 Fairmont St, Monroe, NC, on 7/16/2017 2:49:12 AM.
Arresting Officer Marcel, J