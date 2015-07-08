Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-17-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HASH, HASSIE ELAINE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/22/1978
Height 5.2
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-17 03:16:00
Court Case 5902017226879
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250.00

Name LONG, BARRY DEAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/18/1966
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-17 10:55:00
Court Case 5902017226320
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount

Name LEWIS, RANDY SMITH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/3/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 193
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-17 14:56:00
Court Case 5902017226922
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERRORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name JONES, PRICE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/17/1959
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-17 04:30:00
Court Case 5902017007583
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MOORE, JAMIE EDWARD
Arrest Type
DOB 11/11/1976
Height 5.9
Weight 214
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-17 13:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PEGUES, MONTARIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/5/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-17 14:13:00
Court Case 5902016220839
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000.00