Below are the Union County arrests for 07-17-2017.
|Name
|Baucom, Jimmy Gantson
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2017
|Court Case
|201706230
|Charge
|Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
|Description
|Baucom, Jimmy Gantson (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2017 16:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, D W
|Name
|Mota, Luis Pantoja
|Arrest Date
|07-17-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mota, Luis Pantoja (W /M/16) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 2801 Mason St, Monroe, NC, between 21:00, 7/16/2017 and 06:41, 7/17/2017. Reported: 06:41, 7/17/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Livingston, M K
|Name
|Milavitch, Michael Anthony
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation(Quick Dip) (M),
|Description
|Milavitch, Michael Anthony (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation(quick Dip) (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2017 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Tate, T L
|Name
|Heath, Janice Yvon
|Arrest Date
|07-17-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Heath, Janice Yvon (B /F/63) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 301 Turner St, Monroe, NC, on 09:45, 7/17/2017. Reported: 09:45, 7/17/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A
|Name
|Meadows, John Ellis
|Arrest Date
|07/17/2017
|Court Case
|201705207
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Meadows, John Ellis (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2206 Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2017 18:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Hutchinson, R L
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|07-17-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/13) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 1807 Ashcraft Av, Monroe, NC, on 11:09, 7/17/2017. Reported: 11:09, 7/17/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A