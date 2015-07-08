Below are the Union County arrests for 07-17-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Baucom, Jimmy Gantson
Arrest Date 07/17/2017
Court Case 201706230
Charge Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F),
Description Baucom, Jimmy Gantson (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2017 16:51.
Arresting Officer Belk, D W

Name Mota, Luis Pantoja
Arrest Date 07-17-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Mota, Luis Pantoja (W /M/16) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 2801 Mason St, Monroe, NC, between 21:00, 7/16/2017 and 06:41, 7/17/2017. Reported: 06:41, 7/17/2017.
Arresting Officer Livingston, M K

Name Milavitch, Michael Anthony
Arrest Date 07/17/2017
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation(Quick Dip) (M),
Description Milavitch, Michael Anthony (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation(quick Dip) (M), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2017 17:00.
Arresting Officer Tate, T L

Name Heath, Janice Yvon
Arrest Date 07-17-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Heath, Janice Yvon (B /F/63) VICTIM of Injury To Real Property (C), at 301 Turner St, Monroe, NC, on 09:45, 7/17/2017. Reported: 09:45, 7/17/2017.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A

Name Meadows, John Ellis
Arrest Date 07/17/2017
Court Case 201705207
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Meadows, John Ellis (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2206 Griffith Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/17/2017 18:16.
Arresting Officer Hutchinson, R L

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 07-17-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (W /F/13) VICTIM of Runaway (C), at 1807 Ashcraft Av, Monroe, NC, on 11:09, 7/17/2017. Reported: 11:09, 7/17/2017.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A