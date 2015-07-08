Below are the Gaston County arrests for 07-18-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Burr, Adam Troy
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/13/1984
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 225.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/18/2017 2:29 PM
Court Case 277642
Charge Description Larceny, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $6,000.00

Name Hurrell, Daamon Emanuel
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/27/1977
Height 6′ 0"
Weight 200.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/18/2017 12:28 AM
Court Case 303349
Charge Description Assault, Female
Bond Amount $1,000.00

Name Reid, Cearcil Bernard
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 1/22/1965
Height 6′ 2"
Weight 200.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/18/2017 4:09 AM
Court Case 162697
Charge Description DWI
Bond Amount $25,000.00

Name Cole, Ashley Marie
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/28/1989
Height 5′ 6"
Weight 240.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/18/2017 9:41 AM
Court Case 280469
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount $2,000.00

Name Jefferson, Montoya Decarlois
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/11/1973
Height 5′ 9"
Weight 240.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/18/2017 2:58 PM
Court Case 68440
Charge Description Noise Ordinance Violation
Bond Amount $0.00

Name Schultz, Paul Joseph
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/21/1956
Height 5′ 7"
Weight 180.0 lbs
Arrest Date Time 7/18/2017 2:36 PM
Court Case 311088
Charge Description Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
Bond Amount $5,500.00