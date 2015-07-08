Below are the Gaston County arrests for 07-18-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Burr, Adam Troy
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/13/1984
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|225.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/18/2017 2:29 PM
|Court Case
|277642
|Charge Description
|Larceny, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$6,000.00
|Name
|Hurrell, Daamon Emanuel
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/27/1977
|Height
|6′ 0"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/18/2017 12:28 AM
|Court Case
|303349
|Charge Description
|Assault, Female
|Bond Amount
|$1,000.00
|Name
|Reid, Cearcil Bernard
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/22/1965
|Height
|6′ 2"
|Weight
|200.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/18/2017 4:09 AM
|Court Case
|162697
|Charge Description
|DWI
|Bond Amount
|$25,000.00
|Name
|Cole, Ashley Marie
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/28/1989
|Height
|5′ 6"
|Weight
|240.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/18/2017 9:41 AM
|Court Case
|280469
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|$2,000.00
|Name
|Jefferson, Montoya Decarlois
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/11/1973
|Height
|5′ 9"
|Weight
|240.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/18/2017 2:58 PM
|Court Case
|68440
|Charge Description
|Noise Ordinance Violation
|Bond Amount
|$0.00
|Name
|Schultz, Paul Joseph
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/21/1956
|Height
|5′ 7"
|Weight
|180.0 lbs
|Arrest Date Time
|7/18/2017 2:36 PM
|Court Case
|311088
|Charge Description
|Failure to Appear, Misdemeanor
|Bond Amount
|$5,500.00