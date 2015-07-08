Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-18-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name NIRCHI, ARIANA ADELINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/16/1996
Height 5.0
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-18 01:03:00
Court Case 5902017226959
Charge Description SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS (M)
Bond Amount 750.00

Name FOUST, ROBERT LEWIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/24/1962
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-18 10:01:00
Court Case 5902017209347
Charge Description COMMON LAW UTTERING (M)
Bond Amount

Name ALEXANDER, TAMIKA SHANTE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/1/1975
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-18 15:00:00
Court Case 5902017227038
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
Bond Amount

Name YOUNG, STANLEY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/17/1987
Height 6.3
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-18 02:00:00
Court Case 5902017226960
Charge Description TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE
Bond Amount 100000.00

Name RODRIGUEZ, GLENN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/21/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-18 09:45:00
Court Case 5902017226439
Charge Description HOMICIDE – FREE TEXT
Bond Amount 250000.00

Name BLACK, NATHAN ALLEN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/30/1985
Height 5.11
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-18 15:50:00
Court Case 5902017226978
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount