Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-18-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|NIRCHI, ARIANA ADELINE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/16/1996
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-18 01:03:00
|Court Case
|5902017226959
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE POSSESS SCH IV CS (M)
|Bond Amount
|750.00
|Name
|FOUST, ROBERT LEWIS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/24/1962
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-18 10:01:00
|Court Case
|5902017209347
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW UTTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ALEXANDER, TAMIKA SHANTE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/1/1975
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-18 15:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017227038
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|YOUNG, STANLEY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/17/1987
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-18 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017226960
|Charge Description
|TRAFFICKING IN COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|100000.00
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, GLENN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/21/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-18 09:45:00
|Court Case
|5902017226439
|Charge Description
|HOMICIDE – FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|250000.00
|Name
|BLACK, NATHAN ALLEN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/30/1985
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-18 15:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017226978
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount