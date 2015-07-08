Below are the Union County arrests for 07-18-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Birch, James Matthew
Arrest Date 07/18/2017
Court Case 201700596
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Birch, James Matthew (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 2800 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/18/2017 02:22.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D J

Name Littles, Ryan Hubert
Arrest Date 07/18/2017
Court Case 201706492
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Littles, Ryan Hubert (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6202 Wild Flower Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/18/2017 13:35.
Arresting Officer Gross, I

Name Hall, Anthony James
Arrest Date 07/18/2017
Court Case 201705240
Charge Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description Hall, Anthony James (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 734 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2017 22:29.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Massey, Dashawn Antionete
Arrest Date 07/18/2017
Court Case 201705218
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Massey, Dashawn Antionete (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1411 Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2017 05:04.
Arresting Officer Hutchinson, R L

Name Miller, Kevin Dwayne
Arrest Date 07/18/2017
Court Case
Charge Writ (Dss Hearing), M (M),
Description Miller, Kevin Dwayne (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Hearing), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2017 13:50.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R

Name Buchanan, Markus Andre
Arrest Date 07/18/2017
Court Case 201705241
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Buchanan, Markus Andre (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 608 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2017 22:58.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J