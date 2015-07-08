Below are the Union County arrests for 07-18-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Birch, James Matthew
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2017
|Court Case
|201700596
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Birch, James Matthew (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 2800 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/18/2017 02:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D J
|Name
|Littles, Ryan Hubert
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2017
|Court Case
|201706492
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Littles, Ryan Hubert (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6202 Wild Flower Pl, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/18/2017 13:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I
|Name
|Hall, Anthony James
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2017
|Court Case
|201705240
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Hall, Anthony James (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 734 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2017 22:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Massey, Dashawn Antionete
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2017
|Court Case
|201705218
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Massey, Dashawn Antionete (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1411 Stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2017 05:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Hutchinson, R L
|Name
|Miller, Kevin Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (Dss Hearing), M (M),
|Description
|Miller, Kevin Dwayne (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Writ (dss Hearing), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2017 13:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Buchanan, Markus Andre
|Arrest Date
|07/18/2017
|Court Case
|201705241
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Buchanan, Markus Andre (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 608 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 7/18/2017 22:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J