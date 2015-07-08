Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-20-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BEATY, GREGORY ALAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/25/1987
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-20 04:09:00
Court Case 5902017227263
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 200.00

Name HAMMONDS, ALEX RAYNARD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/16/1988
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-20 09:24:00
Court Case 5902016215347
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 8000.00

Name PENNINGTON, SAMANTHA KAE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/12/1991
Height 5.4
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-20 12:50:00
Court Case 5902017718927
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500.00

Name TOMEY, BERNARDO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/18/1967
Height 5.6
Weight 188
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-20 16:30:00
Court Case 5902017227008
Charge Description SEXUAL BATTERY
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name DEBOLD, EMMANUEL COLUMBUS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/15/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-20 05:59:00
Court Case 5902017227262
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name HOWARD, KEALON TYLER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/18/1995
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-20 09:30:00
Court Case 5902017227311
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 1000.00