Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-20-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BEATY, GREGORY ALAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/25/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-20 04:09:00
|Court Case
|5902017227263
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJ PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|200.00
|Name
|HAMMONDS, ALEX RAYNARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/16/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-20 09:24:00
|Court Case
|5902016215347
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|8000.00
|Name
|PENNINGTON, SAMANTHA KAE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/12/1991
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-20 12:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017718927
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|TOMEY, BERNARDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/18/1967
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|188
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-20 16:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017227008
|Charge Description
|SEXUAL BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|DEBOLD, EMMANUEL COLUMBUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/15/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-20 05:59:00
|Court Case
|5902017227262
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOWARD, KEALON TYLER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/18/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-20 09:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017227311
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00