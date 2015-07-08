Below are the Union County arrests for 07-20-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cruz, Erick Fernando
|Arrest Date
|07-20-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cruz, Erick Fernando (I /M/17) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Providence/weddington, Monroe, on 7/20/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H
|Name
|Thompson, Christopher Orville
|Arrest Date
|07-20-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Thompson, Christopher Orville (B /M/45) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Providence/weddington, Monroe, on 7/20/2017.
|Arresting Officer
|Godfrey, D H
|Name
|Mendoza, Amanda Kay
|Arrest Date
|07-20-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mendoza, Amanda Kay (W /F/39) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1600 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2017 12:14:03 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T
|Name
|Meaders, William James J
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Meaders, William James J (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3420 Haywood Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2017 00:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T
|Name
|Perrigan, Melissa Faye
|Arrest Date
|07-20-2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Perrigan, Melissa Faye (W /F/29) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 100 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2017 2:53:44 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T
|Name
|Butler, Ryan Elliott
|Arrest Date
|07/20/2017
|Court Case
|201706557
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
|Description
|Butler, Ryan Elliott (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 1565 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2017 01:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W