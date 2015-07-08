Below are the Union County arrests for 07-20-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cruz, Erick Fernando
Arrest Date 07-20-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Cruz, Erick Fernando (I /M/17) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Providence/weddington, Monroe, on 7/20/2017.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H

Name Thompson, Christopher Orville
Arrest Date 07-20-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Thompson, Christopher Orville (B /M/45) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Providence/weddington, Monroe, on 7/20/2017.
Arresting Officer Godfrey, D H

Name Mendoza, Amanda Kay
Arrest Date 07-20-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Mendoza, Amanda Kay (W /F/39) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 1600 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2017 12:14:03 AM.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T

Name Meaders, William James J
Arrest Date 07/20/2017
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Meaders, William James J (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 3420 Haywood Rd, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2017 00:35.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T

Name Perrigan, Melissa Faye
Arrest Date 07-20-2017
Court Case
Charge
Description Perrigan, Melissa Faye (W /F/29) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 100 E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2017 2:53:44 AM.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T

Name Butler, Ryan Elliott
Arrest Date 07/20/2017
Court Case 201706557
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M),
Description Butler, Ryan Elliott (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), at 1565 Walkup Av, Monroe, NC, on 7/20/2017 01:15.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W