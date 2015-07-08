Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-21-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SOLIS-RAMIREZ, VICTOR ALFONSO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 9/20/1989
Height 5.4
Weight 158
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-21 02:30:00
Court Case 5902017227451
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name ALMONTE, NICOLAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/21/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-21 09:35:00
Court Case 5902017226393
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
Bond Amount

Name RUCKER, QUANTICUS
Arrest Type
DOB 5/1/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-21 15:54:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HOWARD, DONTE MAURICE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/17/1992
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-21 13:00:00
Court Case 5902017227527
Charge Description IDENTITY THEFT
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name GRAY, RANDY LYNN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/29/1965
Height 6.0
Weight 286
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-21 07:15:00
Court Case 6402008065235
Charge Description THREATENING PHONE CALL
Bond Amount 500.00

Name BAILEY, DARRIUS LINARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/16/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-21 07:40:00
Court Case 5902017227430
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000.00