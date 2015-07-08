Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-21-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SOLIS-RAMIREZ, VICTOR ALFONSO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/20/1989
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|158
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-21 02:30:00
|Court Case
|5902017227451
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|ALMONTE, NICOLAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/21/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-21 09:35:00
|Court Case
|5902017226393
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RUCKER, QUANTICUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/1/1991
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-21 15:54:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HOWARD, DONTE MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/17/1992
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-21 13:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017227527
|Charge Description
|IDENTITY THEFT
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|GRAY, RANDY LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/29/1965
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|286
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-21 07:15:00
|Court Case
|6402008065235
|Charge Description
|THREATENING PHONE CALL
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|BAILEY, DARRIUS LINARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/16/2001
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2017-07-21 07:40:00
|Court Case
|5902017227430
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|50000.00