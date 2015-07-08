Below are the CMPD arrests for 07-23-2017 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ARNOLD, VANNOSTRAND
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/23/1993
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-23 00:29:00
Court Case 5902017227646
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name HERRERA-PAZ, JOSE LIONEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/3/1983
Height 5.5
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-23 06:05:00
Court Case 5902017227678
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount

Name ISRRAEL, IRAHETA TRUJILLO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 6/21/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-23 15:17:00
Court Case 5902016247655
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name STEVENSON, DARIUS MARIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/21/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-23 01:01:00
Court Case 5902017205512
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name BEHAM, JOSHUA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/30/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-23 08:36:00
Court Case 5902017221977
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name MORRIS, TIASIA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/13/1998
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2017-07-23 15:06:00
Court Case 5902017204250
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2000.00