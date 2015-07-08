Below are the Union County arrests for 07-23-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Barrett, Charles Edward
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2017
|Court Case
|201700312
|Charge
|Awdw W/ Knife (M),
|Description
|Barrett, Charles Edward (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Knife (M), at 600 Elaine St/college St, Marshville, NC, on 7/23/2017 02:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Marks, R
|Name
|Helms, Austin Alexander
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|False Report To Law Enforcement (M),
|Description
|Helms, Austin Alexander (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of False Report To Law Enforcement (M), at 5421 Orr Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/23/2017 03:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, E A
|Name
|Helms, Nelson Earl
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2017
|Court Case
|201705339
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Helms, Nelson Earl (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 822 N Charlotte Ave, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2017 04:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Lowery, Derick Lindsey
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2017
|Court Case
|201700624
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Lowery, Derick Lindsey (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2700 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/23/2017 06:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Mathews, T
|Name
|Mcdonald, Vann Hezekiah J
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2017
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Mcdonald, Vann Hezekiah J (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 466 Garland King Rd, Teachey, NC, on 7/23/2017 12:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Allen, Sam Lee
|Arrest Date
|07/23/2017
|Court Case
|201705229
|Charge
|Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
|Description
|Allen, Sam Lee (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 516 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2017 13:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Bolen, W E