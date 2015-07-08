Below are the Union County arrests for 07-23-2017. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Barrett, Charles Edward
Arrest Date 07/23/2017
Court Case 201700312
Charge Awdw W/ Knife (M),
Description Barrett, Charles Edward (B /M/58) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Knife (M), at 600 Elaine St/college St, Marshville, NC, on 7/23/2017 02:23.
Arresting Officer Marks, R

Name Helms, Austin Alexander
Arrest Date 07/23/2017
Court Case
Charge False Report To Law Enforcement (M),
Description Helms, Austin Alexander (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of False Report To Law Enforcement (M), at 5421 Orr Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 7/23/2017 03:19.
Arresting Officer Williams, E A

Name Helms, Nelson Earl
Arrest Date 07/23/2017
Court Case 201705339
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Helms, Nelson Earl (W /M/64) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 822 N Charlotte Ave, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2017 04:23.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Lowery, Derick Lindsey
Arrest Date 07/23/2017
Court Case 201700624
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Lowery, Derick Lindsey (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2700 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 7/23/2017 06:16.
Arresting Officer Mathews, T

Name Mcdonald, Vann Hezekiah J
Arrest Date 07/23/2017
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Mcdonald, Vann Hezekiah J (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 466 Garland King Rd, Teachey, NC, on 7/23/2017 12:04.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Allen, Sam Lee
Arrest Date 07/23/2017
Court Case 201705229
Charge Motor Vehicle Theft (F),
Description Allen, Sam Lee (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Motor Vehicle Theft (F), at 516 Maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 7/23/2017 13:48.
Arresting Officer Bolen, W E